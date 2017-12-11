Pamir highway in top 5 of most beautiful highways of Eastern block

According to Calvert Journal, the
The title «Roof of the World» may have been appropriated by Tibet, but the moniker originally came from British cartographer John Wood’s 1838 description of the Pamirs. At the intersection of a number of the world’s highest ranges (including the Hindu Kush, the Tian Shan and the Himalayas), the Pamir plateau is mostly found inside Tajikistan’s remote and autonomous Gorno-Badakhshan province.
«The Pamir highway, the only main road making its way across the whole region, winds through a stark landscape of high-altitude deserts, passes and valleys from Sary-Tash in Kyrgyzstan to the southern border with Afghanistan and all the way to Dushanbe, the nation’s capital,» the journal writes.
The top 5 also includes
The Calvert Journal is a publication in English and dedicated to the contemporary culture of