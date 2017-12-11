12:14
25 Deputy Ministers supervising IT sphere to start working in coming days

25 deputy ministers for digital development will start working in Kyrgyzstan in the near future. Prime Minister Sapar Isakov said today at an international conference on Taza Koom project.

According to him, the Cabinet specifically developed a provision that allows attracting outstanding people to the restructuring of the system of work of ministries and departments. The Prime Minister promised to sign a resolution on new staff the other day.

«IT directors are not IT guys. It will be young people who have work experience in international organizations and IT companies. Their goal is to develop the country and the sphere where they will work. The new deputies will adjust the ministry’s work in a new way and promote the introduction of e-government,» Sapar Isakov said.
