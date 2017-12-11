Sapar Isakov ready for resistance against Taza Koom

The Prime Minister is ready that one not always will be ready to implement Taza Koom program. Sapar Isakov said today at an international conference on Taza Koom project.

The head of the Cabinet once again recalled that today the government has directed all efforts to implement Taza Koom. This work will require a lot of effort. But there will also be barriers that exist all over the world with digitalization — lack of financial resources, human resources, regulatory and legal framework. But problems need to be solved so that citizens feel the shifts in the country.