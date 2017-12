Sooronbai Jeenbekov will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on December 13-14, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Abdyldaev reported on the progress of preparation for the visit, the Information Policy Department of the President’s Office reported.

According to it, the Foreign Affairs Minister also told about the results of participation in the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting and the official visit to Serbia .

The head of state gave a number of instructions to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for careful preparation for the upcoming foreign policy events.