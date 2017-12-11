12:15
Osh city included in top 10 activity of small cities ranking

Osh entered the top 10 in the rating of international activity among small cities by the United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG) organization. TASS reported.

According to UCLG, more than 80 applications were submitted for participation in the study, 54 of which were approved for rating.

The top ten includes Khabarovsk, Perm, Stavropol, Kazan, Osh, Chelyabinsk, Volgograd, Ulan-Ude, Krasnoyarsk and Novosibirsk.

The study took into account the business activity of cities, international activity of the population, international organizations and institutions, international events, infrastructure.

As for the small ranking among the cities with a million population, Perm took the first place, among the largest cities (the population is up to a million) — Khabarovsk, among large (up to 500,000 people) — Stavropol, among the large (up to 250,000) — Almetyevsk, among medium (up to 100,000) — Magadan, among small (up to 50,000) — Magas.

The large world capitals did not took part in the ranking.
