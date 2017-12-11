12:14
Journalist of Agence France-Presse deported to Dubai

The journalist of the Agence France-Presse Chris Rickleton was deported to Dubai.

According to his colleagues, later he intends to go to the Kazakh office of the agency.

Chris Rickleton spent the last seven years living and working in Kyrgyzstan. On December 9, he arrived in Bishkek from Colombo via Dubai. However, at Manas International Airport the journalist was detained and not allowed to enter the country.

Chris Rickleton is married to a Kyrgyz citizen, they have a daughter. Through the social networks, the journalist appealed to the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, with request to resolve the matter.

Chris Rickleton also teaches at the American University of Central Asia in Bishkek.

Earlier, the State Committee for National Security noted that the journalist was banned from entry into Kyrgyzstan for violation of the visa regime.
