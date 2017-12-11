National Bank continues to sell dollars

The dollar exchange rate in Kyrgyzstan remains unchanged for almost a month. But the National Bank continues currency interventions.

In December, the National Bank entered the market for the third time, having sold $ 5,950 million with calculations on the date of the transaction and $ 6.50 million - with calculations different from the date of the transaction. Since the beginning of the month, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has sold $ 24.7 million.