National Bank continues to sell dollars

The dollar exchange rate in Kyrgyzstan remains unchanged for almost a month. But the National Bank continues currency interventions.
In December, the National Bank entered the market for the third time, having sold $ 5,950 million with calculations on the date of the transaction and $ 6.50 million - with calculations different from the date of the transaction. Since the beginning of the month, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has sold $ 24.7 million.
The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan became active in the currency market in November, after almost five months of quiet conditions. Since the beginning of November, it sold $ 67.4 million. At the same time, the country’s international reserves, used for interventions and smoothing the growth of the dollar rate, reduced by $ 12.76 million in November.