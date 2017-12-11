09:05
Kyrgyzstan included in top 15 countries in terms of number of trips to Russia

Kyrgyzstan entered the top 15 countries in terms of the number of trips to Russia in 2017. Agency TurStat analyzed the statistics of inbound tourism in Russia for 9 months and compiled a rating of countries.

Inbound tourism to Russia is growing largely due to tourists from the countries of South-East Asia.

Leaders for the visit are China (1.24 million tourist trips), South Korea (206,000) and Japan (84,000 trips).

The number of tourist trips to Russia from Western Europe grew in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Austria, Norway and Belgium. Kyrgyzstan with 294,000 took the 15th place.

1. Ukraine — 6,640;

2. Kazakhstan — 2,675;

3. China — 1,243;

4. Finland — 781,000;

5. Azerbaijan — 655,000;

6. Poland — 556,000;

7. Germany — 500,000;

8. Armenia — 442,000;

9. Moldova — 396,000;

10. Uzbekistan — 375,000;

11. Abkhazia — 321,000;

12. Estonia — 310,000;

13. Tajikistan — 303,000;

14. Mongolia — 301,000;

15. Kyrgyzstan — 294,000.
