President of Kyrgyzstan promises to clear state bodies of corruption

The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, today made a statement on the International Anti-Corruption Day.

In recent years, he said, the fight against corruption has become one of the main directions of the state policy of Kyrgyzstan.

«A lot has been done in ​​preventing corruption: legislation has been improved, coordination of anti-corruption work has been carried out, reforms of law enforcement and judicial bodies have been initiated,» the statement said.

Continuing this work, we will simultaneously start the next stage of the fight — to clean up the ranks of law enforcement, supervisory and judicial bodies, as well as state and municipal employees from dishonest employees. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«The rule of law, justice and the inevitability of punishment should become the fundamental principles of counteracting corruption,» the president said.

«During the parliamentary and presidential elections we once again became convinced that automation is a powerful tool against political corruption. Now we need to speed up the transfer of most state and municipal services to electronic format. Computerization of management is first and foremost a blow to corruption. Therefore, the implementation of the national project Taza Koom is a paramount task! Mechanisms of transparency of incomes of state and municipal employees, law enforcement, supervisory and judicial bodies will also be introduced,» the head of Kyrgyzstan said.