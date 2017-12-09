09:56
Majority coalition of Bishkek City Council determined

Majority coalition of Bishkek City Council was determined. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The previous coalition disintegrated after SDPK withdrew from it.

There are five factions in BCC: SDPK, Respublika — Ata Jurt, Kyrgyzstan, Onuguu-Progress and Mekenim Kyrgyzstan.

All of them will join the new coalition, except for Respublika — Ata Jurt. The official announcement is scheduled for the next week.

MP from Respublika-Ata Jurt faction Gulnara Moldobaeva noted that they do not know about the results of the talks. «If they are over and we do not know about it, then we have not been taken, we remain in opposition,» she told 24.kg news agency.
