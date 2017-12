Ceremony of lighting the main New Year tree in the country will take place on December 15 at 7.00 pm. Press service of Bishkek mayor’s office reported.

It is reported that the height of the New Year tree is 25 meters , it will be decorated with about 1,000 New Year balls and about 40,000 LED lamps. At this stage, the assembly of the structure was carried out, and now work is underway to fix 2,400 coniferous branches.

The Bishkek municipality is also decorating Ala-Too Square and the central streets of the city.