Kyrgyzstan and Zimbabwe establish diplomatic relations

Permanent Representatives of Kyrgyzstan to the UN Mirgul Moldoisayeva and the Republic of ZimbabweFrederick Musiiwa Makamure Shava signed a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, both sides agreed to establish diplomatic relations, guided by the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations and international law, in particular, respect and strengthening of international peace and security, equality between states, due respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, independence, international treaties and non-interference in the internal affairs of the states.