76.3 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan returned from Russia

Since early December, Rosselkhoznadzor has returned 76.3 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. The goods were detained at Karasuk post in Novosibirsk region. Rosselkhoznadzor website reports.
It is noted that the goods were transported by road for sale in Novosibirsk, Abakan, Ulan-Ude, Irkutsk. When carrying out quarantine phytosanitary control, it was found out that batches of fresh products from Kyrgyzstan (persimmons, apples, melons) and Kazakh onions with a total weight of 55.7 tons were transported without labeling on packages containing information on the name of the product, country of origin, exporter and (or ) re-exporter.
In addition, batches of Kyrgyz dried cherries, fresh quince and persimmon, red rice, Kazakh prunes, pomegranates, nuts, as well as Chinese mandarins and grapes weighing 609 kilograms had no phytosanitary certificates confirming the safety of the products.
«The import of the products into Russia was prohibited. The goods have been returned to the senders. In addition, inspectors of Rosselkhoznadzor Directorate for Novosibirsk region with the FSB border department for the region and the Novosibirsk customs detected two lots of fresh pears with a total weight of 36 kilograms imported from Kazakhstan without a phytosanitary certificate with markings of Belgian and Dutch origin. The fruits forbidden to import were seized and destroyed at a specialized site by mechanical method,» the report said.