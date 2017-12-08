76.3 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan returned from Russia

Since early December, Rosselkhoznadzor has returned 76.3 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan . The goods were detained at Karasuk post in Novosibirsk region. Rosselkhoznadzor website reports.

It is noted that the goods were transported by road for sale in Novosibirsk , Abakan , Ulan-Ude , Irkutsk . When carrying out quarantine phytosanitary control, it was found out that batches of fresh products from Kyrgyzstan (persimmons, apples, melons) and Kazakh onions with a total weight of 55.7 tons were transported without labeling on packages containing information on the name of the product, country of origin, exporter and (or ) re-exporter.

In addition, batches of Kyrgyz dried cherries, fresh quince and persimmon, red rice, Kazakh prunes, pomegranates, nuts, as well as Chinese mandarins and grapes weighing 609 kilograms had no phytosanitary certificates confirming the safety of the products.