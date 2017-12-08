Ombudsman calls for toughening punishment for rape abuse of children

Kyrgyz Ombudsman Kubat Otorbaev calls for toughening punishment for the violence against minors. He stated this today at a press conference.

According to him, half of the criminal cases initiated on the fact of rape are dismissed, and the criminals get not long sentences, because the child himself can’t testify, to seek justice through the court — adults do it for him. And they often negotiate with criminals, and, as a result, a rapist can escape punishment.

Kubat Otorbaev added that the Institute of the Ombudsman had already sent to Parliament his proposals on introducing amendments to the Criminal Code in the part concerning violence against minors. He noted that the protection of the rights of a child is a priority.