Kyrgyzstan's international reserves reduce by $ 12.76 million

Over the month, the gross international reserves of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan decreased by $ 12.76 million. Website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It is noted that in November they amounted to $ 2,102.77 billion and are reducing for the second month in a row. Since the beginning of autumn, they have decreased by $ 23.21 million. But since the beginning of the year, reserves have increased by $ 133.64 million.

In November, the National Bank for the first time since July 2017 repeatedly entered the foreign exchange market with interventions to curb the growth of the dollar exchange rate. In total, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has sold $ 42.7 million in November.
