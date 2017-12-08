Kyrgyzstan's international reserves reduce by $ 12.76 million

Over the month, the gross international reserves of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan decreased by $ 12.76 million. Website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It is noted that in November they amounted to $ 2,102.77 billion and are reducing for the second month in a row. Since the beginning of autumn, they have decreased by $ 23.21 million. But since the beginning of the year, reserves have increased by $ 133.64 million.