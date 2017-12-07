Head of State Property Management Fund tells about nationalized objects

Head of the State Property Management Fund Duishenbek Zilaliev told at the parliament session today what is happening with the nationalized objects.

According to him, there are 47 such objects, 26 of them are on the list of state property, including 11 buildings, 2 land plots, 5 vehicles and a property complex. Other 16 objects were transferred to management, and 21 objects out of 47 are on the list of objects to be privatized.

Deputy Parkhat Tulendybayev asked the official how much money is spent on the maintenance of nationalized facilities, including payments to temporary managers.

«The money is not spent. All objects keep themselves. There are no temporary managers,» Duishenbek Zilaliev informed.