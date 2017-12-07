14:56
Parliament adopts amendments to Security Council law

Parliament adopted amendments to the law on the Security Council in the third reading.

The document provides for the inclusion in the narrow composition of the council the Prosecutor General and the head of the Presidential Administration.

«The participation of these officials is extremely important in order to ensure the legality of the decisions made and the operational addressing of organizational issues,» background statement says.

The narrow composition of the Security Council, in addition to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, includes the Speaker of the Parliament, the Prime Minister, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Secretary of the Security Council, the heads of state bodies in the sphere of foreign and internal affairs, emergency situations, and in the sphere of national security.

Meetings of the Security Council in narrow format are designed to ensure the adoption in a short time of decisions referring to security in various spheres of life of society and the state in crisis situations.

The law will be sent to the president for signature.
