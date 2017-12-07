11:19
Kok-boru included in Representative List of Cultural Heritage by UNESCO

Kok-boru is included in the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of UNESCO. The decision was adopted unanimously at the 12th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which is taking place on December 4-9 in the Republic of Korea, the National Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic for UNESCO reported.

In total, at the meeting of the committee in 2017, 49 nominations are considered for inclusion in the list, among them are «Art of making organs and organ music» (Germany), «The art of making Neapolitan pizza» (Italy), «Traditional knowledge associated with the use of windmills and water mills» (Netherlands) and others.

Earlier,  the trilogy «Manas. The Semitei. Seytek», the art of akyn-narrators, the art of making traditional felt carpets ala-kiyiz and shyrdak, as well as multinational nominations: the art of improvisation aitysh, traditional knowledge and skills in making a yurt, the holiday of Nooruz and others were included in the list.
