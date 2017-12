The heads of the government of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discussed the issue of bilateral cooperation by phone. This was reported by the Department of Public Relations and Mass Media of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic .

During the telephone conversation, Sapar Isakov and Abdulla Aripov exchanged views on topical issues of bilateral cooperation and noted the high level of interaction between the governments of the two countries.

The sides confirmed their intention to continue work on creating favorable conditions for the development of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation in accordance with the previously reached agreements between the heads of state.