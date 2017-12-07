11:19
+2
USD 69.75
EUR 82.46
RUB 1.18
English

Onuguu-Progress to nominate candidate for post of Deputy Speaker of Parliament

The parliamentary faction Onuguu-Progress will nominate its candidate for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Parliament. The faction informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the deputies, consultations are currently underway and the candidacy of Mirlan Bakirov is being discussed. People’s deputy confirmed the information. He added that he intends to propose to the opposition factions — Ata Meken and Respublika Ata Jurt — a single candidate.

Saidulla Nyshanov and Kurmankul Zulushev are proposed by these parliamentary factions for the vacant post of deputy speaker.

The day before, the deputy Altynai Omurbekova voluntarily left the post of vice speaker.
link:
views: 58
Print
Related
Deputy Speaker of Parliament resigns
Asel Koduranova becomes Deputy Speaker of Parliament
SDPK faction nominates its candidate for post of Deputy Speaker of Parliament
Popular
New president of Kyrgyzstan ready for talks with head of Kazakhstan New president of Kyrgyzstan ready for talks with head of Kazakhstan
Under-five mortality rate decreases three-fold in Kyrgyzstan Under-five mortality rate decreases three-fold in Kyrgyzstan
Number of mother to child HIV transmission cases reduces in Osh region Number of mother to child HIV transmission cases reduces in Osh region
Kyrgyzstan interested in China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway Kyrgyzstan interested in China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway