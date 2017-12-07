09:23
PM of Kyrgyzstan considers resolution on toll roads

The draft resolution on the introduction of toll roads is being considered by the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Transport and Roads informed 24.kg news agency.

The project provides for the creation of toll roads on the basis of public-private partnership by transfer of existing sections of public roads and road structures to a paid base or by building toll roads.

In 2018, 26 kilometers of roads are planned to be made toll. By 2025, it will be already 500 kilometers.

According to the project, special vehicles, which are used to carry out fire protection, law enforcement, emergency medical services, rescue services, military motor vehicle inspection and road authorities are exempt from payment of toll at toll roads.
