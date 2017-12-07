Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanks Nursultan Nazarbayev

A telephone conversation took place between the presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Nursultan Nazarbayev, Akorda reported.

The heads of state discussed the most topical issues of bilateral cooperation and the regional agenda.

The presidents noted the importance of the consistent implementation of the road map signed by the two governments in Astana on December 2. In this context, Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanked his Kazakh counterpart for the removal of the enhanced border control and the transition to the daily security regime of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border.

Nursultan Nazarbayev and Sooronbai Jeenbekov also considered the schedule of forthcoming meetings, including the visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan .

The telephone conversation took place at the initiative of the Kyrgyz side.

Recall, the situation at the border was complicated on October 10. Passage of goods across the border was difficult. The restrictions were lifted on December 3.