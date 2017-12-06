16:44
-1
USD 69.74
EUR 82.63
RUB 1.19
English

Vice President of Kyrgyzstan’s NOC comments on ban of Russian team from Olympics

Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of Kyrgyzstan Alexander Voinov commented to 24.kg news agency on the ban of the Russian national team from Olympics 2018.

«I see quite a lot of political moments in this situation. If we are to make such decisions with regard to the participants of the Olympic Games, then we may completely disqualify quite a large number of countries. We, the athletes, know perfectly who is «charged» and who is not,» Alexander Voinov said.

«I can not understand: is the country disqualified or the athletes? If some will compete under a neutral (white) flag, they will still remain citizens of Russia. A participant of the Olympics must represent a certain country,» said Alexander Voinov. «And if they come out under the white flag, we can assume that they are giving up. The white flag does not cause any feelings! I could never compete under it.»
link:
views: 66
Print
Related
State Duma deputy proposes Kyrgyzstan to abandon Olympics 2018
National team of Russia banned from Winter Olympics 2018
Gold coin of Kyrgyzstan can be bought for 150,000 rubles
Number of documents signed at summit of heads of government of SCO countries
Kyrgyzstan interested in China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway
Predictability of Kyrgyzstan. Expert on results of Jeenbekov's visit to Moscow
Expert about strategic partnership of Russia and Kyrgyzstan
Russian and Belarusian goods replace Kyrgyz one in Kazakhstan
EEU to start issuing electronic car documents in summer of 2018
Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why he chose Russia for 1st visit
Popular
New president of Kyrgyzstan ready for talks with head of Kazakhstan New president of Kyrgyzstan ready for talks with head of Kazakhstan
Under-five mortality rate decreases three-fold in Kyrgyzstan Under-five mortality rate decreases three-fold in Kyrgyzstan
Number of mother to child HIV transmission cases reduces in Osh region Number of mother to child HIV transmission cases reduces in Osh region
Kyrgyzstan interested in China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway Kyrgyzstan interested in China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway