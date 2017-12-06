President: Unacceptable when security forces officers involved in corruption

Photo Security Council Secretary Almazbek Kurmanaliev

«It is unacceptable when law enforcement and security forces officers are involved in corruption activities,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a meeting with Security Council Secretary Almazbek Kurmanaliev. Information Policy Department of the head of state reported.

According to it, Almazbek Kurmanaliev presented information on the main activities and current issues of the Security Council secretariat, as well as on security priorities and the work plan for 2018.

The President noted that one of the key tasks is the restructuring of the anti-corruption system and the introduction of new anti-corruption mechanisms. In this regard, the Secretary of the Security Council was instructed to carefully study and complete all preparatory measures as soon as possible in connection with the forthcoming meeting of the Security Council on combating corruption.

It is necessary to develop and implement mechanisms that will make the law enforcement system non-corrupt. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The head of state stressed that it is necessary to continue to further improve the state security policy, ensure a well-coordinated interaction of all state institutions in order to neutralize external and internal threats to national security.