Deputy Speaker of Parliament resigns

The Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan left the post. Altynai Omurbekova made such statement at the parliament session today.

«Please remove me from the post of Deputy Speaker. I tried to work well. If I fell short of hopes, I apologize,» she said to her colleagues.

The Speaker of the Parliament, Dastan Dzhumabekov, noted that Altynai Omurbekova performed her duties well and will show active work as a deputy. After decision of the profile committee, the Parliament will consider the issue of election of a new deputy speaker.
