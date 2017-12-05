FoodExpo 2018 to announce "Best Product" winner

FoodExpo Kyrgyzstan exhibition will be opened in Bishkek on April 17-19, where five exhibition events will be united on one business site.

Contest for the best product of FoodExpo Kyrgyzstan will be held within the exhibition.

The aim of the event is to provide a special business platform for meetings of food industry producers with retail chains of Kyrgyzstan .

International specialized exhibitions, which will be presented at FoodExpo:

Food products and drinks,

Equipment and goods for public catering — HoReCa,

Packaging industry,

Halal Industry,

Equipment for the food industry.

More than 60 companies from 14 countries of the world will take part in the exhibition: Russia , Kazakhstan , China , Poland , Belarus , Germany , Italy , Ukraine , Holland , Korea and Turkey .

FoodExpo Kyrgyzstan is a unique industry event that covers the entire food industry in Kyrgyzstan.

In 2017, more than 3,000 specialized professionals visited the annual exhibition, and 35 companies from six countries took part in it. Meetings and negotiations at the expositions will allow establishing business contacts that expand mutually beneficial cooperation, signing contracts, exchanging experience and new technologies, and discussing current topics with industry professionals.

If you are a manufacturer or distributor of food products and beverages, food or packaging equipment, as well as goods for public catering, we invite you to participate in FoodExpo 2018.

Companies that have booked a stand before December 31 will get a 15 percent discount.

The organizer of the event is the BiEXPO LLC.

More information about the exhibition can be get on the official website www.biexpo.kg or by phone +996775000005.

24.kg news agency is an information partner of the event.