The issue of possible transfer of Kyrgyzstan ’s airports to the management of foreign investors will be solved by the Parliament, the government informed about this 24.kg news agency.

It is noted that at present the Government of Kyrgyzstan is negotiating with the Turkish company TAV Airports Holding and other major investors. However, negotiations are still at the initial stage.

«The transfer of such large strategic facilities by law should be decided by the Parliament. The government will submit a proposal for consideration if it is economically justified,» the Cabinet explained.

Earlier, deputies interested what would happen to security if the airports were transferred to the management of investors.