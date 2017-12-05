12:28
Date of applying tripartite control at external borders of EEU unknown

«It is still unknown when an agreement on the application of tripartite control at the external borders of the EEU in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan will be applied,» Vice Prime Minister Tolkunbek Abdygulov said at a press conference today.

Conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resolved
Recall, at the meeting of the presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in Minsk, a decision to establish control at the border on the part of both Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan was made. Also, three people from the EEU will inspect and pass cargo. In the same way, there will be a check on the border with China.

«This refers to control at the checkpoints «Khorgos» in Kazakhstan, «Torugart» and «Irkeshtam» in Kyrgyzstan. But in the road map the precise terms for the introduction of tripartite control are not prescribed. To do this, it will be necessary to create a regulatory and legal framework, regulate the documents,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov commented.
