Date of applying tripartite control at external borders of EEU unknown

«It is still unknown when an agreement on the application of tripartite control at the external borders of the EEU in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan will be applied,» Vice Prime Minister Tolkunbek Abdygulov said at a press conference today.

Related news Conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resolved

Minsk

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

China

Recall, at the meeting of the presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in, a decision to establish control at the border on the part of bothandwas made. Also, three people from the EEU will inspect and pass cargo. In the same way, there will be a check on the border with