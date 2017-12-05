List of enterprises allowed supplying products to EEU markets to be expanded

«Expansion of the list of enterprises, that are allowed to supply products subject to veterinary and sanitary control to Kazakhstan , is planned,» Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Tolkunbek Abdygulov said at a press conference today.

According to the road map, as for the area of ​​veterinary and plant quarantine, most of the points concern ensuring by the Kyrgyz side constant and effective veterinary and sanitary control of goods transported through Kazakhstan . Measures are provided for compliance with the EEU standards.

«As for firms that have been banned from importing goods, each case will be considered separately. As a result, they will act officially and supply their products. I would also not say that Kyrgyzstan has made some concessions on the road map,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov said.

As for the ​​plant quarantine sphere, most of the points concern ensuring by Kyrgyzstan constant and effective control over the quarantined products. At the same time, it is envisaged that during phytosanitary control officials should not require documents not provided by EEU right in the field of plant quarantine.