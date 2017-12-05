Sapar Isakov instructs to investigate felling of trees in Dzhuuku gorge

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov charged to investigate and stop felling of trees in Dzhuuku gorge. Public Relations and Mass Media Department of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, Sapar Isakov instructed the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety, the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry and the office of the plenipotentiary representative of the government in Issyk-Kul region to promptly conduct a comprehensive inspection and investigation on reports of trees felling in Dzhuuku gorge of Issyk- Kul region, as well as in other protected areas.

The head of government instructed to immediately suspend and prohibit further logging and take the most stringent measures against violators of the law.

Law enforcement agencies of the country were instructed to conduct operational search activities to identify and bring to justice those who are involved in illegal felling of trees.

Dzhuuku gorge in Issyk-Kul region has the status of a biosphere territory, the natural complex of which is under special protection.

Recall, yesterday, Vladislav Ushakov posted on Facebook photos of the cut down forest in the gorge.