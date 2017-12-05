12:27
Representatives of 90 world countries work in Kyrgyzstan

Representatives of 90 countries of the world work in Kyrgyzstan, state secretary of the State Migration Service Nurlan Sheripov told journalists today.

According to him, the department issued 14,200 work permits to foreigners for 2017.

«80 percent of them are citizens of the People’s Republic of China, in second place — citizens of Turkey, on the third — of South Korea. 48 percent of the quotas are allocated to Bishkek, 13 - to Chui region, the rest are distributed between the regions,» Nurlan Sheripov said.

«Mostly immigrants are engaged in industry, energy, subsoil use, trade and services,» he added.
