In 2017, Kyrgyz citizens got married less, but divorced more often than in 2016. The State Registration Service informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the agency, for 10 months of 2017, about 127,200 children were born that is 4.2 percent less than in the same period of 2016. 27,300 people died.

Paternity was established 21,900 times. Citizens changed their name (surname, patronymic) 28,100 times.

At least 862 children were adopted.