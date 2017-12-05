09:30
Kyrgyzstan ready to start EEU cabotage transportation in 2018

Kyrgyzstan is ready to start implementing the program on cabotage transportation of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2018, the Eurasian Economic Commission reported.

It was noted that the program of phased liberalization of coastal road transport of goods in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union was considered yesterday at a meeting of the Consultative Committee on Transport and Infrastructure of EEC.

The program was approved at the level of presidents of the EEU countries in May 2015 and is designed for the period from 2016 to 2025. The key task of this initiative is to reduce empty runs, to reduce the transport costs of consumers of trucking services.

Initially, the program for the liberalization of coastal trade was agreed upon by Belarus, Russia and Armenia, and then Kyrgyzstan joined it. Kazakhstan will participate in the program by 2025.

At the meeting of the Advisory Committee, representatives of Russia, Armenia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan announced their readiness to start implementing the program in 2018.

Kyrgyzstan joined the system of coastal transportation of the Eurasian Economic Union, having adopted the necessary amendments to the Code of Administrative Responsibility in May this year.
