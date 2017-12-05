Terrorism and extremism remain most urgent threats for Kyrgyzstan

«Terrorism and extremism remain the most urgent threats for Kyrgyzstan ,» President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said yesterday at a meeting with the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic , Abdil Segizbayev. This was reported by the Information Policy Department of the President’s Office.

According to it, the head of state was informed about measures to ensure the national security of the country and the current activities of the department, as well as measures to combat terrorism and religious extremism and to activate a set of preventive measures to prevent terrorist crimes.

«The competent authorities as a whole manage to counter existing challenges and threats in the sphere of terrorism and religious extremism. It is necessary to strengthen preventive work among adherents of radical trends, pay close attention to the spread of extremist ideology in social networks, strengthen work on information counteraction to terrorism and extremism, develop a unified strategy, including information one,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.