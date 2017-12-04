14:35
Border situation consequences: 242 Kyrgyzstanis expelled from Kazakhstan

Since the strengthening of control on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border, 242 Kyrgyz citizens have been expelled from Kazakhstan for violation of migration legislation. Deputy Director of the Department of Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Almaz Imangaziev told today at a briefing.

According to him, an agreement with Kazakhstan on the order of stay of citizens came into force this year. According to the document, Kyrgyzstanis can stay in Kazakhstan for up to 30 days without registration.

«We are looking at whether there are facts of mass harassment, deportation, arrests of our citizens. I can say for sure that there are no such facts. Yes, planned raids were conducted in Kazakhstan within the CSTO and the CIS. In the course of these raids, 775 violations of the migration legislation by the Kyrgyz citizens were revealed. 242 people were expelled. But they were not forcibly deported. They were given deportation protocols, which they could challenge at the place of deportation. Even now, if they have justified arguments, they can come to us and challenge the illegal deportation,» Almaz Imangaziev said.
