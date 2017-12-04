Border situation consequences: 242 Kyrgyzstanis expelled from Kazakhstan

Since the strengthening of control on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border, 242 Kyrgyz citizens have been expelled from Kazakhstan for violation of migration legislation. Deputy Director of the Department of Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Almaz Imangaziev told today at a briefing.

According to him, an agreement with Kazakhstan on the order of stay of citizens came into force this year. According to the document, Kyrgyzstanis can stay in Kazakhstan for up to 30 days without registration.