Disabled woman in Kyrgyzstan taken for sexless being

A woman with disability in Kyrgyzstan is taken for a sexless being. Chairwoman of «Ravenstvo» NGO Gulmira Kazakunova said today at a press conference in 24.kg news agency.

According to her, women in the republic are being discriminated, and women with disabilities -doubly.

There are a lot of stereotypes, including that she is a sexless being, can not be a mistress, wife, mother. A woman with a disability is the same woman. But she does not have access to medical services, nor to education, nor to other public services. Gulmira Kazakunova

«Speaking about medical services — a woman can not undergo mammography, gynecological chairs are not adapted. A woman with a disability is rejected by society. The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities states that the state must recognize this discrimination against women and girls and take all measures to ensure equal conditions and rights. We urge Kyrgyzstan to ratify the convention,» she added.