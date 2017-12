The number of heavy trucks standing in queues at all checkpoints located on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border has significantly decreased. The State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, at 09.30 on Sunday, December 3, 410 trucks were standing at Ak-Tilek checkpoint. On Saturday, December 2 their number exceeded 650.

The Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic noted that Kazakh colleagues speeded up the process of control before the agreed time — from 18.00, not midnight. By the morning of December 3, 225 heavy trucks had crossed the border.

As the border guards noted, all standing in queue 70 trucks at Chon-Capka checkpoint in Talas region had crossed the border.