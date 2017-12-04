10:37
What Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agreed on (details)

The Kyrgyz side undertook obligations to exercise proper control in border, transport, phytosanitary and veterinary areas, customs and tax administration in full compliance with the requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin stated. Official website of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.

It is specified that following the instructions of the head of state Nursultan Nazarbayev on the results of the meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Zheenbekov in Minsk, the government of Kazakhstan held negotiations with the governmental delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic, which resulted in signing a road map on issues of bilateral economic cooperation, including the situation on the border.

The road map contains 50 measures on the complex solution of topical issues of bilateral cooperation, interaction in the sphere of border, transport, phytosanitary and veterinary control, customs and tax administration.

The document includes 16 operational measures, five short-term and 29 systemic measures.

«These measures are aimed at further adapting the Kyrgyz economy to the standards and requirements of EEU in order to ensure access of Kyrgyz goods to the markets of EEU,» Askar Mamin said.

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will switch to new approaches to jointly provide customs, tax, veterinary, phytosanitary and sanitary-epidemiological control at the external borders of EEU and provide export-import and transit supplies through the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border with the participation of representatives of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

According to Askar Mamin, joint work will be carried out to comply with the requirements of the technical regulations of the EEU, including the certification of Kyrgyz goods in Kazakhstan’s conformity assessment bodies.

Following the signing of the road map, the parties agreed that from 00.00 on December 3, 2017, the Border Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan at all checkpoints of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyz border will switch from strengthened border control to the daily border protection regime.
