Situation at the border: Queue of 500 trucks at Ak-Tilek checkpoint

At the checkpoint «Ak-Tilek» the number of trucks reached 500. Up to a hundred cars accumulated at the checkpoint «Chon-Kapka».

At the checkpoint «Ak-Zhol» there is no queue. Cars and people pass pretty quickly.

The situation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border complicated on October 10. Kazakhstan has strengthened phytosanitary control. Almazbek Atambayev, before leaving the post of president, described the step of the neighboring state as a blockade and allocated another one million soms for the food of drivers who are idle in kilometer queues.