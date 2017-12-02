Situation at the border: Queue of 500 trucks at Ak-Tilek checkpoint

At the checkpoint «Ak-Tilek» the number of trucks reached 500. Up to a hundred cars accumulated at the checkpoint «Chon-Kapka».
At the checkpoint «Ak-Zhol» there is no queue. Cars and people pass pretty quickly.
The situation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border complicated on October 10. Kazakhstan has strengthened phytosanitary control. Almazbek Atambayev, before leaving the post of president, described the step of the neighboring state as a blockade and allocated another one million soms for the food of drivers who are idle in kilometer queues.
The delegation of Kyrgyzstan led by Vice Prime Minister Tolkunbek Abdygulov flew to Astana yesterday to continue negotiations on the settlement of the situation on the border. The parties need to implement the agreements that the presidents of the two countries reached on the eve of the meeting in Minsk.