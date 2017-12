At one of the Russian Internet auctions, the gold collectors’ coin «Manas» worth 100 soms is on sale.

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic issued the first collectors’ coins in 1995 — «Manas» with a denomination of 100 soms, cast from 999th gold, and 10-som 925th silver coin. The Manas coin weighs 6.22 gr, its diameter is 22 mm .