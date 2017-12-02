10:56
Officials to be punished for sales transaction of land with foreigners

The draft law on the security of the border territories was submitted to the parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the document, changes will be made to the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. It is noted that it is prohibited to sell land to foreigners and stateless persons in the border areas that have special status. This norm was introduced in 2012, but the mechanisms for its implementation were not worked out.

The Ministry of Justice stressed that’s why the norm didn’t work.

But if a deal of this kind provides not only administrative, but also criminal liability, then local authorities will be afraid to engage in connivance and sell land plots.

The document states that such operations, when a foreign citizen purchased a site in a disputed area, should be canceled in legal order. The draft document was sent to the relevant committees of the parliament for consideration.
