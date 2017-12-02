Number of documents signed at summit of heads of government of SCO countries

At the end of the 16meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a number of documents were signed. This was reported by the Public Relations and Mass Media Department of the Government of Kyrgyzstan.

According to it, the heads of government signed the documents:

— On the report of the SCO Secretariat on the implementation of the program of multilateral trade and economic cooperation of the SCO member states;

— On the SCO financial report on the implementation of the organization’s budget for 2016;

— On advance payments of the SCO countries to the SCO Working Capital Fund;

— On the SCO budget for 2018;

— On the staff list of the SCO Secretariat;

— On the staff list of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Antiterrorist Structure;

— A joint communique on the results of the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the SCO countries.