Number of documents signed at summit of heads of government of SCO countries

According to it, the heads of government signed the documents:
— On the report of the SCO Secretariat on the implementation of the program of multilateral trade and economic cooperation of the SCO member states;
— On the SCO financial report on the implementation of the organization’s budget for 2016;
— On advance payments of the SCO countries to the SCO Working Capital Fund;
— On the SCO budget for 2018;
— On the staff list of the SCO Secretariat;
— On the staff list of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Antiterrorist Structure;
— A joint communique on the results of the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the SCO countries.