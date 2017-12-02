Kyrgyzstan interested in China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway

Kyrgyzstan

Sochi , Russia

«Kyrgyzstan is interested in the early launch of the construction of the railway, which will significantly enhance the transit and export potential of the SCO countries,» Prime Minister Sapar Isakov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO in Sochi, Russia.

According to him, in the field of information technologies, Kyrgyzstan proposes to build a digital « Silk Road », which will give free movement of ideas, creativity, technologies and innovations.

«In general, we support the improvement of transport infrastructure in the region and the creation of an appropriate legal framework. In this context, we consider it important to accelerate the practical implementation of the agreement on the creation of favorable conditions for international road transport, signed in Dushanbe in 2014,» Sapar Isakov said.

The Prime Minister noted that one of the most important components of the development of the SCO countries is the formation of a single Eurasian space and a transport corridor connecting the East and the West.