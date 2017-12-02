Kyrgyzstan interested in China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway

According to him, in the field of information technologies,
«In general, we support the improvement of transport infrastructure in the region and the creation of an appropriate legal framework. In this context, we consider it important to accelerate the practical implementation of the agreement on the creation of favorable conditions for international road transport, signed in
The Prime Minister noted that one of the most important components of the development of the SCO countries is the formation of a single Eurasian space and a transport corridor connecting the East and the West.