Delegation of Kyrgyzstan flies to Astana to negotiate on border

The delegation of Kyrgyzstan flies to Astana to continue negotiations on the settlement of the situation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border, the press service of the Kyrgyz government reported.

According to it, the delegation is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Tolkunbek Abdygulov. The sides will continue negotiations on the draft road map on the settlement of the situation on the state border. The parties need to implement the agreements that the presidents of the two countries reached on the eve of the meeting in Minsk .

Related news Conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resolved

Kyrgyz Republic

The delegation consists of ten people. Representative of thein the EEU Sanzhar Umetaliev, Minister of Economy Artem Novikov, heads of the Customs and Tax Services Azamat Sulaimanov and Oktyabr Abdykaimov flew to Astana.

On the eve of the summit of the CSTO, a meeting was held between the presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. They discussed the prospects for bilateral relations, including the settlement of the situation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. As a result, it was decided to establish control at the border from both Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan . Three people from the EEU will pass and inspect the goods. There will also be a check on the border with China .