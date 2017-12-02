Delegation of Kyrgyzstan flies to Astana to negotiate on border

The delegation of
According to it, the delegation is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Tolkunbek Abdygulov. The sides will continue negotiations on the draft road map on the settlement of the situation on the state border. The parties need to implement the agreements that the presidents of the two countries reached on the eve of the meeting in
On the eve of the summit of the CSTO, a meeting was held between the presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. They discussed the prospects for bilateral relations, including the settlement of the situation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. As a result, it was decided to establish control at the border from both
The situation on the border complicated on October 10, 2017. Since then, the passage of goods across the border is difficult. For today, a line of trucks at the Ak-Tilek checkpoint reached