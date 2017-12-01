16:29
Under-five mortality rate decreases three-fold in Kyrgyzstan

Under-five mortality rate in Kyrgyzstan since 1990 has declined three-fold — from 65 to 21 cases (per 1,000 newborns). The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Such data were presented in Osh city following the results of the three-year project of the Ministry of Education and UNICEF, implemented with the financial support of the Government of Japan.

The project was implemented on the basis of 34 health care organizations of the regional and district levels in Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken and Issyk-Kul regions, as well as in Bishkek city.

The rates of infant and early neonatal mortality in the Kyrgyz Republic as a whole also show significant reductions — by 19 and 19.5 percent, respectively.

Within the framework of the project, more than 22,000 women and newborns annually received perinatal services in 10 medical institutions with improved conditions, namely, the availability of clean cold and hot water 24 hours a day, which reduces the level of nosocomial infections.
