Predictability of Kyrgyzstan. Expert on results of Jeenbekov's visit to Moscow

The Russian expert community continues to analyze the results of the first working visit of the new president of
Experts note: during the election campaign, he staked on the fact that due to the working experience in various positions «he knows the processes much better than others and understands the concerns of the population of the country.» The new president of
Associate Professor of the Department of Political Science and Sociology of the Plekhanov Russian
Unchanged course
«It is symbolic that Sooronbai Jeenbekov made his first visit as president to
Russian-Kyrgyz relations are developing quite dynamically and at all levels — presidential, inter-parliamentary and interdepartmental ones.
The population of the republic has a positive attitude towards
Concern remains
Of course, it is difficult to ignore the problem of the fight against terrorism, which has become a real threat to the modern world and
There are no threats to state security yet, but there are many so-called sleeping cells of radical Islam in Kyrgyzstan, various religious centers have appeared. Madrasahs are being opened everywhere, new mosques are being built. They are already about 2,000 of them, whereas in Soviet times there were not more than 50.Oleg Glazunov
Today, practical models of combating international terrorism and radical Islamism are being actively discussed between the two countries, especially in connection with the explosive situation in the Middle East and
Earlier, Vladimir Putin stressed: as soon as Bishkek announces that its own Armed Forces are sufficiently efficient, the Russian airbase will leave Kyrgyzstan.Oleg Glazunov
Support for the Kyrgyz economy
As for economic relations, the
In addition, the Russian president signed an agreement between the countries on duty-free supplies of crude oil to the republic, which will allow Kyrgyz processing plants to operate at their full capacity. About 200 joint ventures work in the republic as well as the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund.
According to experts from the Center for Advanced Studies, it is Russia that provides the largest support to the economy of Kyrgyzstan. The volume of aggregate aid to the country exceeded almost $ 3 billion.
It is necessary to separately say about remittances from labor migrants from
Why Moscow should not relax
It is possible that the political elite of Kyrgyzstan prefers to establish economic relations with Saudi Arabia, the European Union or the United States, but these countries are far from Kyrgyzstan, and the logistics problem is unlikely to be resolved in the near future. Bishkek’s interest in the Arabian monarchies is most likely caused by an attempt to find additional external funding for the republic’s economy.
But in the end,
Relations with other countries will depend on various kinds of objective conditions and geographical features.
But the Russian political elite should not forget: if Russia can not fully provide economic assistance to Kyrgyzstan, the republic will reach out for other, more affluent countries.Oleg Glazunov
- Plekhanov Russian University of Economics is the first economic university of Russia, which for 110 years has been training specialists in business and economics. It has four stars out of five possible in QS Stars University Rating, it is the 86th in the QS rating in the BRICS countries, and it is among the top 150 best universities in the world for graduate employment and is in the list of 22 Russian universities recognized as the best for foreign students to get education.