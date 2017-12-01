11:08
Officials still hope to sell MegaCom, but not going to reduce price

«There is no sense in reducing the price of MegaCom,» Duishenbek Zilaliev, chairman of the State Property Management Fund, said at a meeting of the parliamentary fraction «Respublika Ata Jurt» today.

According to him, international companies are ready to help sell MegaCom. At the same time, he reminded again that the evaluation of the cellular operator was carried out within the framework of the law.

«All appraisals are carried out. But there is no real buyer for today. Perhaps because of the high evaluation. We are now looking for other ways to sell the company. There are investors with whom negotiations are being conducted,» Duishenbek Zilaliev said.

«The price for the company was determined in March of this year and it does not make sense to reduce it. The Prime Minister at the parliament session said that there are proposals from international companies to mediate the sale of MegaCom. They don’t ask for money,» he concluded.

Recall, the former president of the country Almazbek Atambayev was of a different opinion. At the last press conference as head of state, he said that the price of MegaCom should be reduced by 25-30 percent.

The desire to acquire a problematic asset was previously expressed by Russian citizen Elena Nagornaya. However, after two months of negotiations with Kyrgyz officials, she abandoned her intentions.
