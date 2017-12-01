Kyrgyzstanis win 7 medals at International Muay Thai Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis won seven medals at the open championship of Uzbekistan in Muay Thai. The president of Muay Thai Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic (WMF version) Syrgak Aitaliyev informed 24.kg news agency.
The tournament was held on November 25-30 in Tashkent
with the participation of athletes from Afghanistan
, Kazakhstan
, Kyrgyzstan
, Tajikistan
and Uzbekistan
. «Seven athletes represented our team in different categories: Ali-Khan Ergeshov, Albert Baktybekov, Kadyrbek uulu Kenzhebek, Nikita Tsoy, Daniyar Omurbekov, Kubanychbek Maratov and Evgeny Trubchaninov,» Syrgak Aitaliyev told.
Ali-Khan Ergeshov and Daniyar Omurbekov on the way to the finals won two victories over the Uzbek team, lost to the Afghans in the decisive fight and won silver medals. The rest of our athletes reached the semi-finals and became bronze medalists.