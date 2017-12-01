09:11
Education Ministry to spend 25 million soms on new school textbooks

Almost 25 million soms will be spent by the Ministry of Education on new school textbooks. The state procurement portal reported.

A total of 24,904,380 soms are budgeted for the purchase of services for the editing and replication of textbooks and teaching aids for schools in the Kyrgyz and Russian languages. Including 12.8 million soms are planned for the publication of reading textbook for the second grades.

The provision of secondary schools with textbooks makes up 83 percent. In 2010, this figure was 58 percent.

At present, according to the Ministry of Education, there is approbation of 33 titles of textbooks for the 5th and 6th grades, the testing of new textbooks for the 7th, 8th and 9th grades will begin in 2018. The 10th and 11th grades are already learning according to new standards.
