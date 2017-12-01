Admission to Bishkek kindergartens terminated until January 2018

«Acceptance of documents and the issue of permits to municipal kindergartens were terminated until January 2, 2018. Even if you are in the queue for almost a year,» residents posted in social networks.

Information was confirmed to 24.kg news agency in the press service of the Bishkek Mayor’s Office. «There are really no places. If there are vacancies as the children are eliminated, those who are in the queue will be notified. Perhaps someone will move or transfer a child to a private kindergarten,» the mayor’s office said.

There are 5,543 children in the queue.